After the last bipartisan Jan. 6 congressional hearing, have you rethought your beliefs about the Big Lie?
It was proven, through testimony by Trump staff, that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but didn’t want his followers to know. He had even planned to declare victory, no matter what the outcome. He primed his supporters by saying, “If I lose, it’s because the election was rigged.”
Trump and his sinister lawyers tried a quasi-constitutional ploy with fake electors combined with a planned attack on the Capitol to intimidate or even murder Mike Pence and to wrench power from Congress. Thanks to the courts, many with Trump-appointed judges, it didn’t work.
Now many of these big-lie supporters are running for office to try again to change your vote if elections don’t turn out the way they want. Their goal is to promote authoritarian government in order to stop democratic practices: counting every vote, respecting the will of the people and transferring power peacefully.
Three years of COVID with slowed production increased demand, which resulted in inflation — the rising cost of everything! The Federal Reserve, the U.S. Central Bank, is charged with managing inflation, not the president or Congress. When inflation rises, the tactic taken by the Fed is to raise interest rates to slow down spending, decreasing demand.
Biden and Democrats passed the “Inflation Reduction Act” with zero support from Republicans. This is a real “jobs bill” unlike Trump’s “Tax Cut and Jobs Act” of 2017, which only created jobs for yacht-builders and corporate jet-builders, meeting the demands of the rich who used their tax cuts to enrich themselves further instead of hiring more workers.
What is the Republican plan for reducing inflation? They have none. Their only plan will be to blame Biden, push tax cuts for the rich again and promote the “trickle-down” lie.
Surely, non-MAGA Republicans can look back over the past two years and understand what caused inflation, and that inflation with a job is a lot better than inflation without a job!
Job creation under Biden has been steady. We need to stay the course.
Janice Dembosky
Indiana