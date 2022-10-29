It’s funny how, during an election, the devil makes candidates do crazy things.
When listening to the Wendy Bell radio show, I learned that Josh Shapiro, Democrat candidate for governor, was so desperate to stop Doug Mastriano, his Republican opponent, even before Mastriano announced his candidacy, that Shapiro bought up the website domain “DougMastriano.com” so Mastriano could not use it. How desperate is that coming from our current “top cop” and state attorney general?
Luckily, Mastriano was creative and came up with his own website domain name: doug4gov.com. Go to this website and learn about the man who exemplifies leadership, honesty, integrity, biblical values, knows the needs of Pennsylvanians and will fight for life and religious freedom. Check out the complete Voter’s Guide on Life and Religious Freedom. Here’s a sample of what’s on it:
- Supports pro-life legislation that protects babies and their mothers.
- Author of the Heartbeat bill.
- Supports ending taxpayer funding of the abortion industry.
- Protects Crisis Pregnancy Centers.
- Supports God-given right for parents (not government) to raise their children.
- Supports ban on CRT and gender ideology in schools.
- Believes that schools should educate, not indoctrinate.
- Supports transparency in curriculum.
- Supports school choice and state scholarships for religious schools.
- Supports ban on biological males in girls’ locker rooms and restrooms.
- Supports ban on biological males competing in girls’ sports.
Where does Shapiro stand on all the above? He does not support any of the above issues.
Trina Flamm
Indiana