I do not dispute that a car traveling down the highway, while covered with snow and ice, can be a safety hazard.
Should the snow and ice blow off said car, and in turn, land on the windshield of the driver behind the icy vehicle, the second driver could be temporarily distracted or blinded resulting in his inability to maintain control of his own vehicle.
With this in mind, the state recently moved to give greater latitude to patrol officers in the stopping and the issuing of citations to snowy automobile travelers.
My concern with this expanded police empowerment is the matter of its encouraging, disguised as probable cause, overbearing police tendencies. If, for example, a Pennsylvania police officer, in the bitter cold of January, was of mind to stop a certain actor, even though the actor in question had done nothing noticeably wrong, the actor could now be pulled over, dragged from his/her car, searched and belittled simply based upon the sighting of a mid-winter snowflake on the hood of the actor’s car.
Should such policy result in a healthy increase of state revenue via hefty fines, then I have no doubt it will only be a matter of time until the state would propose equal robust fines for any driver caught with a blossom on his car in the spring, a squashed flea on his headlight or car grill in the summer, or a fallen maple leaf wedged against his windshield wiper in autumn.
The prospect, though remote, of seeing a common citizen, one who lives without benefit of a heated garage, being knee-choked or shot for the crime of a snowflake being on his/her car during northern winter, is not one that will help restore civility or respect between the common citizen and his government in this, our presently much divided and suspicious culture.
While I’ve no doubt the snowy car rule was written with the best of intentions, the state needs to occasionally look beyond its nose and recognize the often unintended yet predictable consequence of its actions.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville