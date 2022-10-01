Since the early 1800s, mudslinging has been a feature in many political campaigns in our country, done to damage the image of a campaign opponent, or suggest that a dreadful outcome will result if the opponent is elected.
This tactic was alive and well in Indiana on Sept. 24 when Josh Shapiro stated that Doug Mastriano “is by far the most extreme and dangerous candidate to ever run for governor” and “the most extreme candidate on a ballot anywhere in the United States.”
I’d say that Mr. Shapiro made a pretty extreme statement about his opponent, who served in the U.S. Army for 30 years (including four combat tours), retired as a colonel, then taught strategic studies at the master’s level at the U.S. Army War College.
Perhaps Mr. Shapiro was alarmed that Mr. Mastriano was in attendance to hear the president’s speech on Jan. 6, 2021, even though the law-abiding state senator never crossed a police line, did not even stand on the steps to the Capitol, but instead left the rally when some violence began (which he publicly condemned).
Also, Sen. Mastriano voluntarily complied with the congressional subpoena during the investigation of that event. So Mr. Shapiro was way off base in alleging that Mr. Mastriano had a role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He should get the facts straight before he speaks.
It’s also possible that Mr. Shapiro deems his opponent is an extremist because of his respect for the unborn. Yes, Doug Mastriano is firmly pro-life, but he acknowledges that the debate surrounding abortion is for the voters to decide, as determined by the U.S. Supreme Court. He can’t ban abortions in our state. If he is elected as our next governor, he would have no role in creating the legislation regarding abortion because the governor’s office is in the executive branch of government, not the legislative.
Mr. Mastriano also firmly believes in following the Constitution and the will of the voters. I can’t understand what is so extreme and dangerous about him.
Martha Jack
Indiana