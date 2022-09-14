As a result of growing older, it has become more difficult for me to stand in long lines in order to vote. I was pleased when we were able to vote by mail and chose to continue down that path in the future.
As I read the proposed amendment to the Constitution of Pennsylvania, I was in full agreement with the changes until I reached 3 (b) 2 under joint resolutions 2022-1, where it stated that one must provide proof of a valid identification along with your ballot.
In the first place, the ballot is being sent to a registered voter who has already shown their ID. Second is the fact that most elderly and handicapped individuals are not likely to have a copy machine. That would make it a hardship for them to vote. Unless this section is changed, I will be voting NO, although I am in agreement with most of the proposed changes.
I know it’s easy for people in office to make copies, but you are supposed to be serving us and it is not easy for many of the people you represent.
Doris Poydence
Indiana