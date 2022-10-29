After nearly 50 years of Roe vs. Wade and the loss of 65 million lives to abortion, this country has raised two generations or more of living in a culture of death.
When exposed to this culture, the young mind begins to sensationalize death and are null and void of the reality that death is final. It becomes more of a way of life through social media with watching videos and games that de-sensitize their young minds into believing it is OK to take away life.
After years of exposure to death, there is no longer any respect for human life as a society. Mass shootings frequently happen along with everyday murders in the large cities of this country.
Life, in essence, has no meaning. Human beings are discarded like garbage. We as a society have hit rock bottom.
Recently, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision of Roe vs. Wade from a federal decision to now be decided by each individual state. This Supreme Court decision has created an opportunity for each state to decide by its residents through voting of pro-life or pro-death.
With the November general election fast approaching, it gives voters of Pennsylvania an opportunity to vote for the candidate who believes in beginning to change this country from a culture of death to a culture of life. Some states have already decided on a pro-life future, like Texas, Idaho, Mississippi and Tennessee. It is time to change the direction in Pennsylvania.
So as a voter, you can make a difference of continuing to live in the madness of a society that advocates, promotes and believes in death; or a new culture of life that believes in the goodness, happiness and enjoyment of life and what it has to offer.
Vote for the candidate who is in favor of pro-life. Life is everything. Without it, there is nothing. Think before you vote.
Thomas A. Lesier
Penn Run