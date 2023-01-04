On Dec. 24, 1968, astronaut William Anders photographed the Earth and some of the moon’s surface during the Apollo 8 mission. When I look closely at this photo, I do not see any geopolitical boundaries. I see water, clouds and land on a round globe suspended in black space.
Ron Garan, astronaut, stated, “We are not from Earth, we are of Earth.” The water we drink, the air we breathe and the land upon which we grow our food is who we are.
When we care for the air, water and soil, we care for ourselves. These three elements make us who we are. I urge you to turn your attention to care for Earth, its trees, animals and aquatic life.
“As nations and individuals, we are interdependent,” Dr. Martin Luther King stated during his 1967 Christmas sermon. We must depend on each other, as well as the Earth’s elements, for survival.
Lee C. Schweitzer
Penn Run