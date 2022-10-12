As more parts of daily life become political, the United States of America is no longer united. Polite political conversations are a thing of the past.
The Democrat divisions are largely age-related. The younger section is more impatient and very vocal about their pet issues. The seniors are more staid and traditional in their beliefs.
The Republicans are divided into pro- and anti-Trump’s factions. As for Independents, they are a party with postures rather than policies.
When you add racial and religious differences, society and democracy are becoming divided and destabilized. Far-right voices are now adding fuel to the fire by threatening violent insurrection and outright civil war.
If we are to even hope to avoid such chaos, then we need to restore mutual respect and re-establish civil conversations at local, state and national levels of our society.
We can all help resolve these issues by voting in the upcoming elections.
Gordon Knox
Indiana