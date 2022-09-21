Over the centuries, humans have moved across continents and oceans “to find a new life.” Americans are descended from waves of immigrants who have arrived in “The Land of the Free and Home of the Brave.”
The original British settlers landed in Virginia, so named after Queen Elizabeth I.
The original native people were decimated by waves of “White man’s diseases” or slaughtered by their superior weapons. The remainder of the Indian tribes were forcibly settled on “reservations” and fed sparse rations. The result? Many died from starvation or disease.
Following the potato famine, many Irish people boarded ships and headed across the Atlantic to settle in Boston. A wave of Italians settled in Philadelphia. For immigrants, the first sight of “The Promised Land” is the Statue of Liberty. Their first taste of American bureaucracy is at Ellis Island.
We are now faced with a new wave of immigrants from the Caribbean and Central and South America gathering at the southern border. These people are fleeing poverty, their lives threatened by the armed gangs of the drug cartels.
Enter stage right, the governors of Texas and Florida using these desperate people as pawns in a cruel political stunt. Have they no shame?
Gordon Knox
Indiana