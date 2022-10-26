Election Day is almost here, and the easiest way to keep our democracy strong is to vote. But our democracy isn’t secured once we leave the voting booth. We also need to hold our elected officials accountable. As the saying goes, democracy is not a spectator sport.
As citizens, we need to be engaged and to make our voices heard by those who are elected to represent us and our interests rather than their party’s interests.
Unfortunately, in Pennsylvania this can be hard to do, and one of the reasons it’s so difficult is that the rules are stacked against us.
On the first day of every new legislative session (the next one is Jan. 3), nearly absolute authority is handed over to the Senate president pro tempore, House speaker, and the House and Senate majority leaders and committee chairs when legislative rules are adopted. The result is that whichever party holds the majority holds the power.
These few officials control everything that happens in Harrisburg. They can move a piece of legislation forward or stop it in its tracks by killing it in committee. And sometimes, no discussion is allowed, even if a bill has bipartisan and citizen support.
That doesn’t sound like democracy to me.
But we can hold our elected officials accountable and encourage them to change these rules. Visit https://www.fairdistrictspa.com/take-action/know-before-you-vote to see where your elected (or soon to be elected) official stands on the legislative rules. Then, contact that person and make your voice heard.
Arlene Wanatosky
Homer City