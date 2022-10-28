I remember driving past the Indiana County Court House the day after the 2020 presidential election and seeing a few jubilant Joe Biden supporters gathered there, cheering.
I don’t think they were cheering so much for Biden’s win but more so for the defeat of the evil Trump.
The leftist media that these folks adore had convinced them that Trump was bad and Biden was a seasoned statesman. And Biden’s non-existent, hidden-from-scrutiny campaign worked to hide his career-long incompetence and lack of achievement, not to mention his feebleness and lack of mental acuity.
Protected as he was, he was chosen in an election that left Trump supporters scratching their heads.
How could a man with zero achievements, who was known to lie about his record and rubbed shoulders with racists throughout his career, be chosen by a major political party as their leader? He wasn’t; he was chosen because he was a feeble old man who could be manipulated and used as a schill by the radical left of his party.
He blunders along doing what he is told and enabled by his shameless wife who knows his condition but still goes along with the sham. It’s sad but also scary.
No Trump supporter ever disputed that Trump was a coarse, in-your-face guy. In actuality, that was precisely why they supported him. They were sick of the old boys club in Washington (including both parties) and they wanted something different. They wanted things shaken up — and, boy, did Trump shake things up.
Almost immediately after the election, they began a relentless campaign to get him. They lied, cooked up false charges and claims and impeached him twice for nothing. They weaponized the FBI, the Justice Department, the CIA and thereby ruined the reputation of these agencies in the eyes of many in the public. Here we are, two years out of office, and Trump is still being pursued. What are they afraid of?
The electorate was duped; what a mess we are in! This November is a second chance. Biden and his puppet masters must be neutered. Look past your ill-conceived Trump hatefulness and vote Republican to turn the ship of state around.
God Bless and save our country.
Joseph Yackuboskey
Indiana