As we enter into the last quarter of 2022, what do you hope for? A new job, new home, marriage, a new baby?
Twenty-one years ago on Sept. 11, the many lives lost that day never expected to die. I don’t know what tomorrow may bring, but I know that God is in control of tomorrow and He will hold my hand no matter what I face.
Hope keeps us afloat when the weight of the world threatens to sink us. Psalm 147:11 says, “The Lord taketh pleasure in them that fear Him, in those that hope in his mercy.”
Where does your hope come from? The world and its pleasures or from God?
Twenty-one years ago, the world came together as one. People prayed, went to church and were kind to others. What happened? Evil and pleasures took over keeping God in their lives.
We need to return to God and get people saved.
John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Place your hope in the One that can give you eternal life. Repent and ask the Lord Jesus into your life today. Charles Spurgeon (1834-1892) once said, “Without Christ there is no hope.”
Will tomorrow be your last day on earth? Think about that.
Carrie Orr
Indiana