The Right-wing/Left-wing divide in American politics, when put under a microscope, tends to reveal that our public school system has failed
at teaching citizens how to honestly deduce and break down an argument.
Our current national cognitive dissonance must clearly be attributed to the conveyance, or lack thereof, of critical thinking skills in the developmental years.
The liberals pretend to dislike authority and law enforcement, yet they advocate day and night for new social programs, seldom stopping to consider that every social program, even the most reasonable, depends on someone, somewhere with a badge, pistol, and handcuffs to see to it that the intent of the law is being met. Thus, more police on the streets, possibly leading to additional chokeholds, shootings, and brutality. The fools continually advocate for their own over policing.
The conservatives pretend to dislike big government, yet they’ve never met a taxpayer purchased uniform, badge, nightstick, pension, or jackboot they didn’t love.
The cost of jackboots is about the same as the cost of rent assistance; the cost of nightsticks about the same as the cost of food stamps. The military fly-overs, parades and prisons, which cause the Right to salivate with joy, are just as costly as say, the pollution regulations they despise. They’d do well to change their anti-government rhetoric and instead declare: “We love bloated big government as much as the next guy, but with a different set of priorities.”
Though I consider myself a conservative, it is the conservative side of our national debate which gives me the greatest pause. When the liberals fabricate, deny, misquote and lie, they usually do it in the name of agnostic secular humanism accompanied by circus-like and somewhat unnatural agendas. Still wrongheaded and weird mind you, but at least secular.
When conservatives fabricate, deny, misquote and fib, they quite often do it in the name of God and all things Biblical.
If you’re going to mislead and concoct my ideological comrades, at least keep God out of your sleight of hand while endeavoring to keep Him in your spiritual walk.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville