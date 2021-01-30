I am a life-long Gazette reader. I enjoy reading all the letters to the editor, especially the Demboskys and Blairs, even when their opinions differ from mine. However, I am increasingly disturbed by all the nastiness, misinformation and petty name calling.
I am a registered Democrat who always votes the individual candidates, not the party line. I am proud to say that I have supported several Republicans through the years, including Rep. Jim Struzzi, and I am very much looking forward to voting for Karen Green for Indiana County recorder. They are both hard-working, helpful leaders who are guided by a strong moral compass and kind hearts. This is exactly the reason I will not generalize on all Republicans based on how I feel about the former president and his supporters.
I resent recent letters calling all Democrats evil, election-stealing lefties, etc.! My dad, an Army veteran who suffered a stroke a few years ago, and I both voted from the safety of our home and were glad and grateful for the opportunity to do so. We did not cheat! We are not antifa members or pedophiles as QAnon conspiracy theorists claim. We are Americans, just like you, with different political opinions — that’s all.
We all want to be safe, healthy and prosperous. Please continue to share your thoughts and opinions based on facts, but cut out the hateful rhetoric.
We are all in this together — keep it civil!
Beth Barto
Blairsville