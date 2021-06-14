There once was a baker living in Latin America who developed a recipe for a certain bread that when consumed, would cause the eater to develop grand ideas and notions for effective state governance.
He first attempted to bake the bread in a Bolivian oven, wherein the bread did not rise but instead just oozed and ran toward the left of the baking pan. Thinking the Bolivian oven was at fault, he next tried baking the bread in a Venezuelan oven but again, the bread failed to rise while oozing to the left. He next traveled to Chile for he had heard the Chileans have a better quality of oven there, but once again, the left-leaning bread did not rise.
Subsequently, he tried the ovens of Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, Brazil, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Panama, Columbia, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Mexico, and on, but all with the same disappointing left-leaning, non-rising result. Suddenly it hit him! He concluded that the ovens of South and Central America were faulty owing to a vast right-wing oven conspiracy, and that the only way his bread could rise would be to illegally cross the border into the United States of America and once inside, fire up an American oven; for it seemed that the Americans, until recently at least, knew the secret of effective bread baking and with it, grand notions of governing.
Upon crossing over the bulldozed remains of Trump’s former border wall, the baker was met by Vice President Kamala Harris. The politician spoke: “I have been praying for you; asking the Lord to send us the one who holds the recipe containing the elements and ingredients of effective South American governance. For you see my friend, neither your recipe nor your Southern ovens are deficient. ’Tis we who are deficient. Your fine recipe is America’s future. We Democrats will not rest until America becomes the new Venezuela.”
The blushing baker, along with his wife, parents, 14 children, 27 cousins, nine uncles, and 11 aunts settled in America and, using COVID Relief Funds, opened a bakery.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville