I have lived in Indiana for over 16 years. During his tenure, I have been impressed with Chief Justin Schawl’s leadership of the Indiana Borough Police Department.
I have found him to lead by setting a collaborative, cooperative, bridge-building example within our community. He has been transparent in sharing data-driven information with borough council and the rest of us.
Recently, I have seen his department’s police cars at various school locations throughout the borough to be visible and hopefully, increase our children’s and teacher’s safety. There has been a noticeable decline in the negative behavior of IUP students during high celebration times.
I am deeply concerned about the airing of discontent against Chief Schawl and the front page reporting of such. Personal accusations which malign an individual’s reputation should not be permitted in a public forum such as a borough council meeting. If First Amendment rights allow such, then minimally the Indiana Gazette should not print the details of such with a blaring headline on not one, but two, pages.
I do not know the whole story but find it difficult to believe that Chief Shawl acts with integrity and honesty within our sight and entirely differently within his own department.
Let internal confidential processes handle this matter for both individuals concerned. It should not be decided upon in the court of public opinion, based on who can get the most supporters to show up.
Jeannie M. Broskey
Indiana