The June 11 edition of the Gazette brought the customary impassioned exhortations of the left to rid the public of weapons — particularly those which they consider to be in excess of recreational utility, as if that will curtail the unfortunate spate of bloodshed of innocents by deranged individuals.
Such efforts to take our rights are doomed because they do not address the problem.
It is impossible to legislate morality, and murder is the ultimate morality. Any law, including murder, will be ignored by an individual intent on murder.
Guns don’t kill people. People do. Laws against inanimate objects are misplaced. They should be directed toward restraining potential actors and their identification.
Innocents should be protected. Creation of gun-free zones is an open invitation to scofflaws with guns. Scofflaws are cowards, but they’re not stupid. If they know the innocents are adequately protected, they will go elsewhere.
The Founding Fathers were petrified of the power of the state. One can see this in the structure of the government they constructed in the Constitution, as well as in the prominence of the Second Amendment. It is clear they knew we won our independence because our citizens were armed and skilled in the use of weapons. Thus, we were able to resist tyranny both from within, and from without.
Time and technology have passed since that time, but the concept of need for parity with tyrants has not. A perfect example of this need for citizen parity exists in Ukraine, where the patriots are taking a pasting because the Russian artillery shoots further than theirs do.
By example, our citizens should be armed with weaponry commensurate with that of potential oppressors. Any attempt by those potential oppressors to limit the capacity of our citizens to resist their tyranny is prima-facie evidence of their intent to exert that tyranny.
It is argued that we citizens are protected by the rule of law. But are we? Law is now applied selectively. Laws against illegal entry are flouted at the border and in sanctuary jurisdictions. Laws against attempts to influence the courts are not enforced, criminals are not prosecuted, and court orders are ignored when politically expedient to those in power.
Tyranny of the left seems to draw ever closer, even as their efforts to disarm the public become more strident. The public intuitive response is to counter that threat through purchase of more effective protection.
McClellan Blair
Indiana