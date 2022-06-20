To the new publisher and his editorial board to write their first “The Way We See It” editorial on the subject of “decriminalizing marijuana” was shocking.
To say Indiana Borough needs to consider this action so that it can be more in line with Philly, Erie and Pittsburgh was also shocking.
Who said Indiana County wants to be like these cities?
To some people, marijuana is harmless and not worthy of wasting a police officer’s time for an arrest, but not to me. Drug addiction starts with the first encounter with a substance. The user’s future is at risk, as are the lives of innocent people. What if the user gets behind the wheel of a car or casually shares the drug with others unprepared for the end result?
I guess the editorial board doesn’t realize that marijuana is a gateway drug, the first to be used in many cases. What is to keep the user from moving on to something stronger? Heard of fentanyl lately?
Drugs too often kill the innocent and the naïve. Such was the case in May 2016 with my 26-year-old niece. Amanda was a full-scholarship graduate in nursing from the University of Scranton who had just finished her master’s degree and was working at the local hospital.
She and her “new” boyfriend, a medical student, discussed how hard it was keeping alert on the 12-hour shifts they worked. The boyfriend said he had a “pill” that worked for him and he gave Amanda one. When she didn’t show up for her work shift the next day, her parents went to her apartment and found her dead. The boyfriend, in his own apartment, was unresponsive but alive. The pill was laced with fentanyl.
Two years later, both the boyfriend and the drug dealer were charged with second-degree murder. Death not only came to Amanda, but both men, separately, as they each committed suicide. Three people dead because of drugs.
I bet both men had wished someone in authority had stopped their use of drugs years ago. Drugs kill. Don’t ignore small doses.
Pat Leach
Marion Center