The Blacklick Creek Watershed Association would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Blacklick Valley Industrial Development Association for its generous donation to the Blacklick Creek Watershed Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Over the years, both organizations have been working to improve the water quality of the South Branch of the Blacklick Creek.
Once devoid of aquatic life, it now has a variety of insect life and supports a year-round trout population.
It has been a long process but we are making some progress. Again, thank you for your support of our organization.
Janis Long, on behalf of members of the Blacklick Creek Watershed Association