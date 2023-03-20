Sen. Joe Pittman recently held a town hall meeting in Westmoreland County. I commend him for taking questions from the audience and sharing his thoughts on some important issues that impact all of us in his district, which includes Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson and Westmoreland counties.
As Senate Majority Leader, Pittman has a great deal of power and influence, and honest conversations help all of us and our democracy.
Recently, the Pennsylvania House passed new rules that include giving the minority party more representation on committees and taking away some of the power that committee chairs had to “sink” legislation, among other things.
Unfortunately, these same reforms have not occurred in the state Senate, so the possibility remains that the House and the Senate will continue to not work together, and Pennsylvania will remain one of the most dysfunctional state governments in terms of its ability to pass bills that would help us, their constituents.
As a member of Fair Districts PA and a supporter of the Fix Harrisburg campaign, I am calling on Sen. Pittman to use his influence to open the door to bipartisan solutions in the Pennsylvania Senate. Ensuring that strongly supported bipartisan bills get to the Senate floor for a vote is a great first step toward helping to solve some of our most pressing problems in Pennsylvania.
Vicki Stelma
Indiana