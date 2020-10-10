How would you like it if Indiana County was connected to the rest of its congressional district by one thin neck of land bordering Route 422?
Would you like to find out that you had one representative in Congress while your neighbor or relative living a few blocks away had a different one?
Would you consider the common good to be served if a party that received a majority of votes in Pa. wound up holding less than one-third of its seats in Congress?
What would you think about a district line being redrawn so that the elected representative of that district no longer lived in the district?
Would you be pleased if the legislators who had drawn the legislative maps of Pa. were asked but could not (or would not) produce any records of their process for drawing those maps?
Do you think all of the above sounds crazy?
Well, think again, because all of it has actually happened.
It happened because the state of Pennsylvania has never faced up to the issue of partisan gerrymandering. Partisan gerrymandering is an issue which has polarized our Legislature, making it very hard to get anything accomplished and contributing negatively to all the pressing issues we face today. It is an issue that is not unique to either major party but causes negative effects on our state whichever party happens to practice it.
Senate Bill 1242 has just passed out of committee and will be reported to the full Pa. Senate for a vote. The bill provides for an open and accountable redistricting process which includes public input.
Please urge your state senator and your representative in the house to support Senate Bill 1242 for an open and accountable redistricting process. Learn more about the bill and about the issue by searching: Fair Districts PA.
In Indiana, Sen. Joe Pittman’s office can be reached by calling (724) 357- 0151.
Stanley Chepaitis
Indiana