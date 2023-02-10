This is a thank-you note to Chuck Olson and to all those he has rallied in the attempt to reinvent the Indiana Theater.
I went to the Billy Price concert and found a great show and a venue that was well run at a bargain price. I implore those who complain that there is nothing to do in Indiana to vigorously support these efforts.
Take off your pajamas and turn off Netflix. Get out there and see people with whom you haven’t communicated in ages while being thoroughly entertained.
An aside to attendees: Will you please turn off your phone?. No one else should have to endure the glare of your phone while you look at the selfie that someone has sent you or endlessly scroll again and again to be sure you haven’t “missed something,” even continuing when someone (not I) has politely asked you to stop.
Be involved and be kind.
Janet George
Indiana