I want to express how fortunate we are to have great sports entertainment in Indiana County with the IUP women’s and men’s basketball teams, and the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. It has been great seeing the KCAC have 2,750-plus at the final six regular season games.
This year’s IUP men’s team is exceptionally great. The expectations were high for the men’s team and they have lived up to those expectations so far.
The team that was the most surprising this season was the IUP women’s basketball team. Coach Tom McConnell retired suddenly in August and coach Craig Carey took over as the interim coach weeks before the season started. The women’s team also had their leading scorer from the 2021-22 season, Rajah Fink, transfer to PennWest California.
Even with these upsets and setbacks, the IUP women posted an 18-10 record. Though there were lots of inconsistencies in their play during the season as they learned a new system and adapted to new roles as players, the women’s team showed tremendous heart and growth.
The atmosphere at the KCAC has been fantastic. This is partly because of the cheerleaders, dance team and pep band. All of them are extremely vocal and boisterous, thus helping the crowd get into vocally supporting the teams.
I encourage any sports fan to visit the KCAC for the games and enjoy watching young athletes and students show what is so great about collegiate sports.
Don Lancaster
Indiana