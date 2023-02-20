We celebrated Christmas almost two months ago. Did you get the gift you wanted?
There is one gift you can still open and receive any time of the year: The gift of salvation — “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ Our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
It’s a gift anyone can receive if they put their faith and trust in Jesus and repent of their sin. It is the greatest gift a person could receive. Sadly it is a gift many choose not to open.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Whosoever means you! No man knows the day Jesus will return. “But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven but my Father only.” (Matthew 24:36)
This year, receive the gift of salvation and secure your home in heaven. Jesus is the reason for all seasons.
Carrie Orr
Indiana