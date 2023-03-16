I am writing this letter to you regarding the article published on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, titled “Homer City Borough Council squabbles over pension fund hit.” This letter to you isn’t concerning the numerous issues our borough sadly is enduring; however, I am writing regarding the chief of police “defending his decision to clear a street of a group of kids playing street hockey as a violation of the loitering ordinance.”
Now what he didn’t tell anyone was the age of these kids. They weren’t teenagers, they were kids ages 6-12. Two of the children in this group that got “cleared out” were my 7-year-olds. The rest of the kids in this group were also my children’s friends, playing a harmless game of street hockey on a 70-degree day in February.
What was also not told was this group of kids being accused of blocking a roadway didn’t block it at all. They would yell “car” and communicate with each other with more than enough notice of a car coming to clear the street of their hockey nets and, of course, themselves. Two little girls in this group were using chalk to draw on the street and again, as soon as anyone said “car” they were off the street in more than enough time to keep traffic flowing.
Additionally, parents and grandparents were outside monitoring this group of children who were just out there having fun on a gorgeous day during winter.
The street that this happened on not only is not a very busy street, but it is a safe street. I grew up playing street hockey at this residence. This was a second home to me growing up. We played outside either in the yard or in the street. I remember a time where kids were outside playing from sun-up to sundown.
Sure, it may have been a different time 20 years ago, the difference between then and now is the advancement of technology. Most kids are not outside playing anymore. They’re usually inside on their gaming consoles.
Elizabeth Peffer
Homer City