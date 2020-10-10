Our democracy has changed over time: At one time, the right to vote was the exclusive prerogative of free White males. Eventually, the franchise was expanded to include women and people of color. Today, while we all have the right to vote, we are facing a novel set of circumstances that requires us to think about the way we vote.
While most of us have always voted in person, this year, due to the coronavirus, we may want to choose an alternative — the mail-in ballot.
This method is common practice for “snowbirds” who leave their homes up north for warmer weather in the winter. For them. using mail-in ballots and relying on the postal service system to deliver them is routine. In fact, two-thirds of states permit absentee voting. And in some states, mail-in ballots are automatically provided to every voter.
Whether you choose to vote in person or by mail, you must first be registered to vote. If you’ve recently changed your address or if you have just turned 18, you can register online at VotesPA.com or you can go to the county courthouse at 825 Philadelphia St. in Indiana and register there. The deadline for registering is Oct. 13, so don’t delay!
If you are already registered and you’ve decided to use a mail-in ballot, you can apply for it now at VotesPA.com. Once again, you can deliver your marked ballot personally to the County Election Office in the courthouse or you can mail it in. Your ballot must arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
As citizens of a nation that proudly claims to be “of, for and by the people,” sitting on the sidelines on Election Day is not an option.
However you vote, whatever the outcome, our democracy depends on you.
Vera Bonnet
Marion Center