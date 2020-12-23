As a former student of Mr. Joe Kochman, I have always held him in high regard. He is an educator who conducts himself with class, dignity and a genuine respect for others. His recent letter to the editor (Dec. 15, 2020) underscores my respect for him and I hope we all — including yours truly — remind ourselves of his message as we look to close the book on a difficult year.
In conversations with thousands of constituents over this past year, the divisions in our community, commonwealth and country are obviously very real and very deep.
Regardless of the broad spectrum of views, the only universal message I receive is that it has not been a good year. And I agree.
However, if we all take Mr. Kochman’s advice, 2021 can truly be a “New Year.” Personally, I am committed to improving my approach to the challenging issues of the day and focusing on the best path forward for our entire community. We all have many positive blessings in our lives, no matter the political, health and economic situations we face. Let’s keep them in focus.
On election night, I was quoted by The Indiana Gazette stating: “It is a heavy burden to represent people in an elected position. I’m not going to do it perfectly … but I’m committed to doing all I can to move our region forward.” Those words deserve repeating.
As I prepare to serve as your state senator for the next four years, I am committed to being part of the solution, as Mr. Kochman suggests.
I encourage everyone to do the same. We may have our disagreements, but we should conduct the airing of them with mutual respect, seeking to understand before being understood.
Best wishes for a very Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a safe and prosperous New Year.
Sen. Joe Pittman
41st District