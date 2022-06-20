What do the president, politicians, famous people, prominent business persons and high-profile sports events all have in common?
All of them are protected by armed security personnel. Yet, many schools not only do not have armed security, but also are designated as “gun-free zones,” making them wide-open targets for people with evil intent.
Why is Joe Biden so quick to send billions of our tax dollars overseas, and at the same time apparently unwilling to provide federal funds to secure schools and protect our children?
Instead of making wildly inaccurate claims about guns and focusing on ineffective gun control, as he has done in recent days, Biden should provide funding immediately for every school in America to have a minimum of two armed guards, along with enhanced physical security measures.
Arguably, robust school security would be the quickest and most effective means of stopping any would-be mass shooters.
As for gun control, it is difficult to have a reasoned debate with Democrat politicians who routinely make false claims about firearms and who also have no problem promoting abortion up until birth. Thousands of unborn children are killed through abortion in this country every day.
Let’s protect children in the womb and in our schools.
Joseph Tepper
Indiana