We moved to Indiana because it was supposed to be a wonderful community boasting the warm, hometown feel of the revered Jimmy Stewart. What a wonderful life.
However, the longer I live here, the more eye-opening it has been for me to realize the decisions for our county are being made by a self-serving group — the county commissioners. We are paying you to make decisions to keep our county safe.
Most of us have no problem with your hunting guns. We eat the meat, but when have you ever shot a deer with a semi-automatic gun? Or how about a duck? There would be no duck left. Children and innocent people have sacrificed enough for the right to bear arms! Our children have become sitting ducks for deranged predators.
CWLA’s (Child Welfare League of America) “National Blueprint voices the need to protect the fundamental rights of children and emphasizes the obligation that all individuals have in ensuring a safe and supportive environment for children and youth.” Instead of hiding behind the right to bear arms, an amendment written in 1791 — referring to musket guns, not semi-automatic rifles — how about living in 2022 and realize the devastation these rifles have and can cause?
Why do people feel “entitled” to own semi-automatic guns? While I agree, there should be much tougher screening laws put in place before purchasing a gun, I still am adamant that semi-automatic guns should be banned from common people, other than trained law enforcement and soldiers in battle. It’s time to step up, not just set limits.
Stop the killing, not just stall it. The number of casualties would be substantially less.
To the commissioners: How about protecting our precious children of Indiana County, instead of giving others a safe gun haven?
Our children are suffering for our outdated Second Amendment rights. The idea of considering us becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary county is absurd.
Where is your obligation here, and to whom?
Sandra Sickafus
Indiana