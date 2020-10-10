I would like to take this opportunity to publicly endorse Pennsylvania’s 41st District State Senator Joe Pittman for re-election.
I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Joe for many years. Before my retirement I worked with Joe on many economic development projects benefiting Indiana County. Joe is an outstanding individual who is experienced in state government, a caring and loving father and husband, a great listener, and a man of faith who is determined to continue to make his 41st District second to none.
Those of us who know Joe are always impressed with his ability to listen to each person he meets. Yes, when he is communicating with you, he listens to your recommendations and concerns. He is simply a kind individual who knows how to relate to people and their needs.
For many years I was blessed to have been involved with many great people in our community helping to create a better quality of life by creating an environment for economic development, thus creating jobs. Sen. Joe Pittman ranks with the top leaders within that group. He is one who I would want on my team to evaluate and do what is best for my family and friends.
Please get out and vote for Sen. Joe Pittman on Nov. 3. Your vote for Joe will assure that the 41st District will be represented by someone who will always have your interests in focus and never let you down.
As a young man growing up in West Virginia, my great-grandfather once shared with me his philosophy on focusing, he said, “Junior, remember, always keep your eye on the squirrel.” Joe Pittman will always keep his eye on the squirrel for you and your family! He will always be focused on what is best for his district.
Thank you to the readers for your kind consideration and taking the time to read my comments.
Carson Greene Jr.
Indiana