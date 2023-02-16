In response to the allegations recently made against Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl, I would like to offer my support to him during this difficult time.
All I know of this issue is what I have read about in this newspaper, and the person described in the allegations does not portray the man that I know.
I have known Chief Schawl since we met back in the day at Horace Mann Elementary School. He comes from, and has raised, a wonderful family. He is a lifelong Indiana resident and has dedicated his life to serving our community.
I know I speak for many others when I say that Chief Schawl and his family have my full and unwavering support. I thank him, and all the men and woman of the Indiana Borough Police Department, for their dedication to serving and protecting our community.
David Johnston
Indiana