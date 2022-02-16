Historically, the process of redistricting is inherently political. Both Republicans and Democrats always want to design legislative districts that give their respective parties a bigger advantage when it comes time for voters to cast their ballots.
What should have happened never came to pass: The legislature and Gov. Wolf could have worked together to design a map that served the best interests of all Pennsylvanians. Rather, the Republican-controlled legislature passed its version and Gov. Wolf proposed his own map.
This resulted in lawsuits being filed and our state Supreme Court taking up the case.
Because the court decided to take up this issue, many people are speculating the political nature of the redistricting process will continue.
There are seven justices serving on the court; five are Democrats and two are Republicans. Despite their personal political affiliations, justices are supposed to remain neutral, independent and free from external influences.
To instill confidence among the public that the court will carefully undertake the redistricting review process through an objective lens, the justices should make their deliberation process transparent. They should also explicitly describe what guidelines they will use to design the final map if, in fact, they decide to draw a new version.
For the sake of our commonwealth’s future, I hope that the justices will do things differently and prioritize the interests of Pennsylvanians — not political parties — as they begin hearing oral arguments on Friday.
Transparency must remain a core principle for all those who serve in public office.
Dave Reed, Indiana
Former majority leader of the
Pennsylvania House of Representatives