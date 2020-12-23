It appears to me the election is over and the Washington swamp is seeping back in. And the Biden supporters are gleeful about it, especially the Demboskys. These are indeed strange times.
They are delighted that the racist President Trump is gone. Remember in 1977 when he was against desegregation and busing because he didn’t want his son growing up in a racial jungle? Oh wait, that was Biden. OK then, remember in 1994 when Trump pushed for the passage of the crime bill that led to long-term incarcerations of Black men for minor offenses. Oh wait, that’s Biden. Sheesh, my bad. Remember this year when he told a Black radio host, if you ain’t voting for me, you ain’t Black? Oh wait, Biden again.
They are delighted that the Russians won’t be pulling Trump’s strings anymore. Oh wait, that was proven to be a covert operation between the Democrat party, the CIA and the trustworthy FBI.
OK then, remember when Trump’s son was investigated by the FBI for shady multi-million dollar business deals with China and Ukraine? Oh wait, that was Hunter Biden. And Hunter requested in an email an additional 10 percent for the big guy. I’ll bet Trump is the big guy. That makes sense, don’t you think? It sorta seems that Democrats have been doing all the things they accused Trump of doing, or is it just me?
Then there is COVID-19. Does anybody think that was an accident? Trump was the only president to hold the Chinese accountable and they despised him. But don’t worry, they love Biden. There are Chinese officials on tape (I have seen them) saying how they have friends in high places in our government. I wonder if they are talking about old Uncle Joe? Not too long ago I saw Uncle Joe on tape saying the Chinese were no threat to us and their government were good people. Tell that to all those who died from COVID-19, Uncle Joe. Can’t wait to see this play out.
Lastly, look at what Obama’s FBI did to the honorable Gen. Flynn, and watch what they do to Trump critic and swamp creature Eric Swalwell, who is accused of sleeping with a Chinese spy. I hear the crickets.
Oh well, he’s a Dembosky Democrat.
Joe Yackuboskey
Indiana