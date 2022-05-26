Who’s to blame for the shortage of baby formula? Who’s to blame for high food and gas prices? To get truth that you can apply to your next voting choices, unbiased research is the only way.
Focusing on the shortage causing the most outrage, 98 percent of formula consumed by American babies is produced in the USA, with 40 percent of it coming from Abbott Laboratories. Only two other formula producers control the other 60 percent: Gerber and Reckitt.
As with every commodity, the pandemic caused supply shortages of baby food, too, but it wasn’t extreme until the Food and Drug Administration closed an Abbott Lab in Michigan for “unsanitary conditions” after two babies died from bacterial infections.
After three months of work to meet FDA regulations, Abbott has just announced that they’re about ready to start producing baby formula again, but it will take “six to eight weeks” for shelves to be fully stocked.
While the FDA did its job by shutting down the Michigan facility, it also prevented importing of European-produced baby formula on technicalities having nothing to do with nutrition requirements but with “labeling” (Derek Thompson, The Atlantic).
The FDA’s refusal to accept European baby formula was finally overruled when President Biden used the Defense Production Act, enlisting military planes to deliver tons of baby formula to the USA. With no further delay, the needed baby food is being distributed among stores right now!
Meanwhile, Canada has had no such baby formula shortage, but the USA didn’t import baby formula from Canada because of trade restriction policies made by former President Trump, changes that “benefit companies at the expense of families” (Derek Thompson, The Atlantic), making infant formula too expensive!
This, of course, did not stop Republican representatives like Kat Cammack and Marjorie Taylor Greene from spreading the rumor that Biden was sending baby formula to the border to feed immigrant babies.
Newsweek began investigating their claim, that a video from a border facility in McAllen, Texas, showed “pallets of baby food” stocked there. Newsweek reports, “A worker at the facility [revealed] that no pallets of baby formula were stored at the location and that only single adults are currently being housed at the facility.”
As for gas prices, crude oil producers set prices, not the president. Add to that Putin’s war, a Keystone Pipeline that won’t be finished until 2023 (if ever because of threats to the environment), but the real demon is price-gouging by gas and oil companies making up for people staying at home during the two-year pandemic!
As for grocery prices, four companies monopolizing the industry are Tyson Foods, JBS, Marfrig, and Seaboard. They are taking advantage of shortages, jacking up prices for consumers. These companies are enjoying profits up three hundred percent from 2019 (Claire Kelloway, Time). The Biden administration should be cracking down on corporations getting rich by inflating prices for food!
Who’s to blame? Corporate monopolies, FDA over-regulation, and bad trade policy, and, of course, being so greedy that you don’t give a fig about your fellow man.
What’s the solution? Breaking up monopolies, strengthening unions for better wages and better working conditions and voting for Democratic lawmakers who will spend time working on solutions instead of spreading lies for short-term political gain.
Janice Dembosky,
Indiana, Pa.