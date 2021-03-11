In reference to Randy Cornman’s letter (Jan. 30-31, 2021, Indiana Gazette).
The purpose of this act: “To expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy and for other purposes.”
Left-right, blue-red, Dem.-Rep., DemoComm. Is RepRussian next? if you don’t like someone, call them a name. That seems to prove you are correct and they are wrong — just that simple! Voters are mobs?
Are comments like these about H.R.1 going to be the next big lie like those of the past five years? If so, they must be stopped like the lie that it was Ukraine that meddled in the 2016 election. Twelve Russians were indicted, no Ukrainians. If the attorney general had allowed investigating campaign finances, there would have been a real steal story!
Speaking of words: instead of ‘disenfranchise’ and ‘gerrymander,’ I suggest you say ‘vote stealing’ because that is what one party (generally Republicans) is doing to the other. Also, misinformation means the info could be a lack of facts, while disinformation is purposefully mispresenting the facts.
About the 2020 election being under investigation and ignored: four states and 68 judges found no significant voter fraud. I think you will see prosecutions soon.
I disagree with Mr. Cornman so “I’m not rational and impartial.” Since he is, perhaps he would point out some of the goals of H.R.1 below that are Communistic and designed to steal votes and destroy America:
- No interference with voter registration
- Access to voting for the disabled
- Prohibit deceptive practices
- Preventing voter intimidation
- Verified permanent paper ballots
- Early voting
- Interstate cross-checking
- Non-partisan, independent distracting commissions (to prevent gerrymandering)
- Reporting foreign interference
- Reporting all campaign finances
Who is right? Type H.R.1 on your computer and read a couple pages. It is easy to read. Then, if you want safe, secure and fair elections, tell your Senators to pass H.R.1.
Again, beware those that favor gerrymandering.
Harry Shirley
Indiana