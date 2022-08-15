I am saddened and angry by the unprecedented raid on former President Trump’s home in Florida on Aug. 8. Never in our country’s history has such an action ever occurred — and for what? It’s not for any criminal action. It’s purely political, plain and simple.
It is also, or should be, a rallying cry to all freedom-loving, law-abiding citizens to get informed first and then vote this November for candidates who believe in the U.S. Constitution and will stop the socialist left from further permanently changing our great country into something our Founding Fathers never intended.
This action by the FBI and those who ordered this action was done to stop a former president from ever running again. This is not how our system of government is intended to work. That is why we must all inform ourselves concerning the candidates running for office in the midterm election.
The best way to beat the socialist agenda is to vote for Doug Mastriano for Pennsylvania’s governor and Dr. Oz for the Senate. When these people and other Republicans take back control of Congress and governorships, only then can the socialist left be stopped.
Never in my life did I dream that our country would embrace socialism as they have. I don’t know about you, but I do not want to live in a socialist country. We have certainly been moving in that direction. The question is, can this trend be reversed? I pray that it can. We have nowhere else to go if this happens.
Jim Ray
Penn Run