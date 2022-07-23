Since 1982 , I have been a resident of Cherryhill Township in Indiana County. During this time, I have enjoyed the land, air and water in and around Yellow Creek State Park.
Many people travel miles to enjoy the its beauty. Fortunately, I can open my door and walk to the park’s lake and the many paths meandering through the woods.
YCSP is a beautiful natural resource established in 1963 to be enjoyed by visitors. Enjoyment is not extraction, manipulation and alternation. As Teddy Roosevelt stated in the early 1900s, “Parks should be left as is. Not altered.”
It is impossible not to alter the natural beauty of land, air and water in the process of coal mining. Anyone living or visiting Indiana County can easily see with open eyes how coal mining pollutes streams and land.
According to Jim Barker, of Rosebud Mining, the company is planning to expand its Barrett mine, mining for up to 17 years to the southern border of YCSP. In the coming years it hopes to mine under Yellow Creek Lake.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is currently evaluating the Rosebud application request. Please contact Troy Williams, environmental manager DEP, at troawillia@pa.gov with your concerns of the Rosebud Barrett Deep Mine.
I feel deeply (no pun intended) that all people should live in a way that preserves our resources for seven-plus generations into the future. We have only one Earth. There is no Planet B.
Lee Schweitzer
Penn Run