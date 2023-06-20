Almost a year ago, Mutts of Merit in Motion, a private dog park was established to help local residents have a place to take their dog(s) to go run or play.
Almost an acre of land was fenced in with toys and playground equipment so the dogs and their pet parents could have interactive time. The park is geared towards aggressive and reactive dogs who could not otherwise be taken places to run.
In the last three months, a new business, one from Homer City, began establishing itself across from my home and the park. This business focuses on live bands, lights and sounds — three things that cause reactive and aggressive dogs more stress. Standing up against this planned venue, it is said I am not supporting a small business, which is wrong as a small business myself.
On the contrary, what I am standing up for is the sanctity of my home across the street from the venue and the value of my dog park that was intended to help residents who want to go out and safely enjoy time with their aggressive or reactive dogs. Mutts of Merit in Motion was there first. This new business moves in and does not consider the negative impact their business will have on the park.
I am not against small business; however, a live venue next to a dog park for aggressive and reactive dogs is a conflict of interest.
A live venue in a residential neighborhood with elderly residents and young children is a concern. When a local shelter wants to hold an event there, they say not to bring dogs who would get upset with the noise and commotion. What if the dog(s) live next door? It appears to me this nonprofit organization does not know nor care about dogs. The location for this is totally unacceptable.
Is it because I am a woman-owned business no one will help? Is it because my business is about dogs? Where are our politicians to help? What is wrong with White Township, Indiana County, PA?
Kelly Coleman
Indiana
