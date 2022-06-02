“It was only a lone gunman!”
“Gun registration and Red Flag laws wouldn’t have prevented this!”
Let’s define “this”: 2007 — Virginia Tech, 33; 2009 — The “Batman” movie, 12; 2012 — Sandy Hook, 26; 2017 — Las Vegas concert, 58; 2018 — Marjory Stoneman Douglas, 17; and many more not listed.
Would you pay $22 so a lone gunman could use a gun? How about 22 pounds of steak? Maybe 22 Land Rovers? Or 22 whatever it is that’s worth more than a human life.
Sounds a little hokey, sure, but this time we all paid 22 lives so a “lone gunman” could use a gun. This time 19 of those lives were young children, America’s promise, America’s future.
How many lives will a lone gunman charge us next time?
Those aforementioned six “lone gunmen,” plus the Uvalde Robb school shooter, have charged us a total of 168 lives.
Who is winning this nonsensical battle? The lone gunman.
Sandy Oliver
Blairsville