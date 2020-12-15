America, we need to get wake up. Our world is falling apart before our very eyes. The America we once knew is hardly even recognizable.
Our first step in fixing the problem should start with giving it to God. He is The Healer and is quite capable of healing our nation if we all seek Him.
When we were children we went to our father for help and took direction from him. As adults we should realize no problem is too small or too large for our Heavenly Father as well.
We need to stop imitating the world and going along with the crowd who pursue anger toward others, mocking people who don’t believe like ourselves and rebelling against leaders in positions of authority. It is exactly what Satan wants us to do, and we are failing ourselves and our children by believing and imitating such behavior.
People will argue that kids today have no respect, but who taught them such behavior?
The direction the world is going, we must admit, is not the way to go, and we all need to do our part in helping to change its course. Living for God is a sure defense against evil, and I think the best start for making our world a better place. That is my hope and prayer.
Vera Mock
Clymer