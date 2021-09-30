He rather sheepishly punched his employee code number into the side door security mechanism of the office building. Once the all-clear buzzer sounded, he took one last look around the immediate grounds to assure that he was unseen for the most part. He was well aware that security cameras were capturing his every move, but owing to the emptiness of the parking lot and the office being devoid of workers, he was likewise fully confident that his little caper would not be discovered until long after the bold act was accomplished.
Frank, since childhood, seemed driven to take chances and to act out against mainstream thinking and norms; but he was never reckless or irresponsible to the point of hurting others or acting out criminally. It would be more accurate to say that Frank pushed the envelope just enough as to make a cultural, social or political statement in an effort to open the eyes of others as to the realities and ironies of life.
Once inside the building, he shut off his cellphone in order to minimize the risk of cyber-tracking. He walked gently and lit the office area just enough to assure his safety while traversing from his work station to the coffee maker, doughnuts, stacks of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quotes and a signed copy of Jennifer Khrushchev-Lenin’s book “Amish Fascism”— the political dangers of hard work.
Comfortable in the knowledge that he was secure and undetected for the most part, he went about his task. For the next eight hours Frank sat at his work station carrying out the prank. His eight-hour toil was only briefly interrupted owing to a two-hour lunch break. Finally, and with a sense of giddiness not enjoyed since the time he skipped out early on his workplace mandated Critical Race/All Straight Men are Dangerous seminar, Frank’s caper was one for the books. A fair reading of history will now and forever confirm that Frank Pbongorskiii, a government employee, actually worked on “Columbus Day.”
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville