October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence encompasses physical, emotional, financial and verbal abuse. Domestic violence does not discriminate against gender, race, age and socioeconomic status. Domestic violence is a pattern of escalating coercive and controlling behavior that leaves its victims feeling isolated and unable to trust.
Indiana County is not immune to this type of violence, but the pattern can be broken! The exceptional staff at the Alice Paul House, in conjunction with IUP and its other community partners, continue working tirelessly to be at the forefront of domestic violence awareness, prevention and victim advocacy. Indiana County is blessed to have so many dedicated people committed to combating violence, both domestic and sexual.
Throughout October, local events will be hosted and opportunities to express your support will be available. Please join us in mourning those whose lives have been taken by domestic violence, yet celebrate the tremendous progress victim advocates have made over the years and connect with one another in a true sense of unity to end domestic violence. Everyone must play a role in creating a culture of safety, equality and respect on our campus and in our community. Everyone benefits when safety prevails. Join us in taking a stand!
If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship — reach out, become informed, be willing to listen, never place blame and do not underestimate their fear or the potential for danger. The Alice Paul House is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling (724) 349-4444. Thank you for joining us in keeping IUP and Indiana County safe.
Ashley Pisarcik, president
Indiana County Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Task Force