On April 29, 2021, a White Township resident emailed White Township to request the virtual link to the scheduled April 30 White Township Board of Supervisors (BOS) special meeting (for which no agenda was posted).
The emailed response from the White township office stated that no virtual link would be provided.
After receipt of this response from the Township, a White Township resident emailed the Pennsylvania Office of Open records to seek to “clarify citizen rights re an April 30th BOS Special meeting.” A copy of the published announcement of the White Township BOS April 30, 2021, Special Meeting (Indiana Gazette, April 27, 2021) was attached to the email sent to openre cords@pa.gov.
A telephone conversation with Mr. George Speiss, chief of outreach and training, Pennsylvania Office of Open Records, followed later that day.
Mr. Speiss was sympathetic with the difficulties that small, rural townships have had with providing public access to meetings. But he also underscored that the township’s newspaper announcement that they may conduct “general business” obligated them to provide full access (including virtual access) to the April 30 special meeting.
The public has a right to prior notice and the opportunity for public input prior to any formal municipal action.
At the June 9 BOS meeting, citizens raised concerns about the apparent violation of sunshine laws at the BOS special meeting, to no avail.
There are three ways to approach government infringement of the Sunshine Act: (1) via communication with government officials; (2) legal complaints; and (3) informing the public so that all citizens can play an active role in preserving open government.
Sunshine law concerns in White Township have been addressed in each of these ways.
Ms. Norma Tarnoff is to be commended for her April 30, 2021, letter to the editor regarding the Sunshine Act.
The July 9, 2021, response from the township (“Township Manager responds...”) was perplexing.
The letter defended White Township’s hiring of a full-time “Public Relations & Communications” employee, rather than address the legitimate concerns about the position’s approval process. Our thanks to Ms. Tarnoff for her outstanding work to support open government.
David Dahlheimer
Indiana