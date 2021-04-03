Last week the Northeast News, a weekly paper covering Northeast Kansas City, published a blank front page on their weekly newspaper. Can you imagine if you opened your Indiana Gazette to find an entirely blank front page?
Well, that was the point of this brave little Kansas newspaper. Your local newspaper provides a most valuable resource.
They inform you as to what is going on in your local community. They hold local officials accountable for their actions.
They tell you when and where local activities will happen. They publish who died, who was born, who was married, who sold a house, and the list goes on-and-on.
What would you do without your local paper?
The changing times are taking their toll on newspapers, both big and small. Younger people find little concern in knowing what is happening in their local community, let alone with their local leaders.
Consuming news over Facebook and other social media is not a reliable source for news. When you read a story in the Gazette, you know the source. You can seldom say that about social media.
Along with the dwindling number of readers comes dwindling advertising dollars. And, without those dollars come countless communities not covered by local media. With that, comes unchecked and unbalanced community leadership. We must keep our local papers publishing.
This is said with true desperation. I work for one of the largest newspaper companies in the country. My life and livelihood depends on the continued publication of several hundred community papers. We must have our local paper, and we must keep it afloat. We must keep publishing balanced and unbiased news.
The Indiana Gazette is a fairly well balanced paper. Over the past few weeks I have counted 22 conservative columnists, 14 liberals and five middle-of-the-roaders.
There have been 15 letters to the editor: five conservative, eight liberal and two unbiased. Those numbers pretty much spell out a balanced publication. Please keep reading your local newspaper. Tell your friends, family and especially young people to do the same.
Karl Sickafus
Indiana