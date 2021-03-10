Who, if anyone, is coordinating the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana County?
Lancaster County has opened a mass vaccination center that will vaccinate 1,000 1A risk group members each day, increasing to 6,000 vaccinations. UPMC, local government and medical organizations in the county are coordinating the program.
Indiana County residents who have registered with IRMC are being told to be patient but to seek vaccinations at other healthcare facilities. I’ve checked those facilities’ websites repeatedly; none within 50 miles of Indiana have had appointments open for weeks.
How are local residents in the 1A risk group, many of whom are elderly and perhaps without internet service, supposed to deal with this chaos? How can those who qualify but have jobs spend hours online or on the phone trying to get an appointment?
The 1A classification includes people 16 to 64 years old who are afflicted with the high-risk “medical condition” of smoking. Smoking is a “medical condition” that exalts smokers among vaccination seekers?
Now Pennsylvania politicians have decreed that teachers and childcare workers will get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine first. They will be vaccinated by the end of March, says the state. No chaos there.
A 30-year-old Indiana teacher gets a vaccination before an elderly person who has to contend with the registration free-for-all? Weren’t elderly people who most at risk for serious illness and death supposed to be vaccinated first?
Pennsylvania’s former health secretary left with no coherent plan in place. After a muddled eight weeks, the Wolf administration has hired consultants to develop a plan for vaccine distribution. Pennsylvania ranks near the bottom in the number of people vaccinated. Ohio, Delaware, Maine, Florida, Utah and South Dakota are among the states that are doing much better.
According to March 5 state health department figures, Jefferson, Cambria, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and other counties have vaccination rates that are better than Indiana County. Is the lag and chaos in vaccine distribution in Indiana County the result of state incompetence or local failure? This taxpayer would like to know.
Patricia Johner
Indiana