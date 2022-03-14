A recent article in an agricultural publication on new vehicles had information on electric vehicles.
One of the top-selling U.S. automakers officially unveiled one of its new electric pickup trucks on Jan. 5, 2022. Work pickups go on sale in the spring of 2023 and high-end and consumer versions in the fall.
The base price of the electric work pickup truck will start at $105,000. Some lesser models will start at just under $40,000, base price.
By my own calculations, as to value of purchased goods versus raw product sales, the purchase of these work vehicles would have the following amount of work or sales to warrant ownership.
Hourly wage, $55, without benefits; shelled corn, $18.75 per bushel; soybeans, $42 per bushel; wheat, $22.50 per bushel; milk, $66 cwt; and well head shallow natural gas, $14.50 mcf.
There is probably a place for these vehicles in the future, if affordable, and it may very well be needed for quality of life. Possibly, we should quit building highways and go to electric trolleys and electric light rail service.
The other question, besides initial price, to be answered is where will this electricity come from? What will be the cost? And how will it be environmentally produced in enough quality?
If it is based on an electricity demand supply cost, it can be discounted as cost prohibitive and unworkable.
Mark Stephenson
Smicksburg