It’s difficult to sit and watch the news. We need to be aware of all that is going on in our country, but most of the news stations and some of the newspapers continue to give only the bad news of our president and disregard anything that has been accomplished by this administration.
There have been presidents that I have disliked and disagreed with, but I have never shown disrespect and hatred toward them. I know I showed respect to the office of the U.S. president. Some of the actions of past presidents themselves have not respected the office to which they were elected.
This country is heading for disaster if we don’t start loving instead of hating. We need to give the police and other law enforcement services the ability to arrest and prosecute. What has happened in our cities is a disgrace.
If I destroy my neighbor’s yard, I would be arrested, but destroying a business that someone has worked for years to build just to have to watch while it burns is all right. A homeowner trying to defend his property is arrested while the “peaceful protesters” who destroyed their fence are acquitted.
Don’t make yourself feel better by blaming the president for all that is bad. He worked to keep us safe during the pandemic.
No man or woman should be blamed for a pandemic, kidnapping or violence in our streets.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have not explained how they would have prevented so many deaths from the pandemic, but are quick to blame the president for not only the pandemic and loss of lives, but also the poor economy, job losses, etc.
Give us some answers instead of complaints. We need to open our eyes and hearts to understand what is happening to this wonderful country of freedoms.
Let’s behave like intelligent adults with hearts open to needs instead of faults. May God Bless America.
Diana Harmon
Homer City