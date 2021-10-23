Bill Lundstrom is currently the tax collector in Indiana Borough. He has been elected for three terms. He has never had an exception on an audit.
Lundstrom deposits the collected taxes in the taxing authorities timely. His grandparents, parents and family have paid Indiana Borough property taxes (county, school and borough). His opponent has not.
Lundstrom has a reputation of being deeply involved in the community and serves as an elder in his church.
Because of his dedication and commitment, Lundstrom has earned the taxpayers’ trust for Indiana Borough tax collector.
Kenneth J. Watkins
Indiana