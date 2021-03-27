Sidney Powell, Trump lawyer, claimed that Dominion’s voting machines were rigged. For that lie, she faces a multi-billion-dollar defamation lawsuit. What is the defense given by her lawyers? “No reasonable person would conclude that [her] statements were truly statements of fact” (NBC).
In other words, no reasonable person would fall for her lie, but many did and hold tenaciously to it, despite the fact that over 60 courts, with both Republican and Democratic judges on the bench, found no evidence of significant election fraud (USA Today).
In fact, the Republican appointee heading the agency in charge of election security, Kris Krebs, described the 2020 election as the “most secure ever” (www.cisa.gov).
Powell knew what she said was a blatant lie, yet she said it, counting on gullible people to be duped. Her lie, also Trump’s Big Lie, rang ’round the world. Her lawyers’ fact-checking came too late to stop an attempted coup.
Early in his tenure as president, Trump labeled mainline news, which had been holding presidents’ feet — both Democratic and Republican — to the fire for decades as “fake news” because he couldn’t stand the heat of their questions.
Instead, Trump praised the Fox Network, with its shameless Trump bias, along with websites that are deliberate spreaders of disinformation — Newsmax, One America News Network (NBC/THINK) — and even refused to disavow QAnon’s insane conspiracy theories (Forbes).
Just as Putin has his Putin-biased Russia Today (RT) network located in Moscow and funded by the Kremlin, Trump had the Fox Network, though his recent disappointment with Fox for not sufficiently upholding the Big Lie, has some expecting him to start his own “Trump TV” (NBC/THINK), on which he, no doubt, will add to the 30,573 lies he told over his four years in office (Washington Post).
Fox has also been named in the Dominion and Smartmatic lawsuit, citing Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiramo and Jeanine Pirro as spreading a “false narrative” about election fraud involving their machines, along with Trump attorneys Giuliani and Powell and Mr. Pillow! (Businessinsider.com).
Lying has consequences. And so does finding out that you’ve been “played” or, at least, it should.
Janice Dembosky
