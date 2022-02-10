I feel compelled to write regarding the topic of mail-in ballots. Why the courts and some politicians want to ban them is beyond me.
They are sending the message that the handicapped, some senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems are considered less than American citizens.
Where are our rights? We choose mail-in ballots not because we are lazy, but need to be safe.
For some of us, to go to a polling site, we risk injury, lack of oxygen or contracting bacteria or a virus that our bodies can’t fight off. If any of these would happen, who would be held responsible?
The right to vote by mail is overseen by the Voter Registration office in the courthouse. I’m sure they take every precaution necessary in this sacred duty.
Stop the propaganda and give us our right to vote!
Sandra Dye
Glen Campbell